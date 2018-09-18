Tariffs for drinking water in Dushanbe from October 15 will be increase, according to the official website of the administration of the capital.

The resolution "On tariffs for water supply and sewerage" dated September 17 was signed by the chairman of the city Rustam Emomali, the press service of the mayor's office reports..

According to the Appendix No. 1 of the decree, from October 15 the population will pay 0.58 somoni for one cubic meter of water, commercial organizations, including embassies and diplomatic representations 4 somoni 43 diram. For budget organizations, the cost of water will increase from January 2019 - 1 cubic meter of water will cost 1 somoni 83 diram.

Prior to this, the population paid 0.39 somoni for one cubic meter of water, budget organizations - 1.15 somoni, and commercial organizations - 3 somoni.

For the use of sewerage, now residents will pay 0.20 somoni, budget organizations for 0.83 somoni, commercial organizations, as well as embassies, consulates and other diplomatic missions 2.30 somoni per 1 cubic meter.

"Prices are coordinated with the Antimonopoly Service under the government of the country" - the message says.

Also, according to the decision of SUE "Dushanbevodokanal" is entrusted to ensure the installation of meters for water consumption for 55% of the population of the capital until the end of 2018 and until November 2019 - more than 85%, to carry out a calculation for the actual consumption of drinking water and the use of sewerage.