The Mufties of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on close cooperation, exchange of experience and dissemination of the values of Islam in their countries, the press service of the Spiritual Board of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The document implies improvement of the education system in four countries, exchange of experience, cooperation in appointing the dates of Muslim holidays Ramadan and Kurban, cooperation in the field of pilgrimage, noted in the message.

Tajikistan at this event was represented by the Chairman of the Ulema Council of Tajikistan Mufti Saidmukarram Abdukodirzoda.

Recall that in Bishkek, September 13-14, the III International Scientific and Theological Conference "Spiritual Silk Road. Great Humanistic Traditions and Challenges of the Present " was held, where they discussed the fight against terrorism and the place of Islam in the modern world.