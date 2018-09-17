In the opening match of the first round of the qualifying tournament of the Asian-2019 championship among girls under 16 in the "C" group, the women's junior team of Tajikistan (U-16) lost to their contemporaries from Singapore 1: 4.

According to the official website of the FFT, on September 15, the first round of the qualifying tournament of the Asian-2019 championship among girls under 16 in the group "C", which takes place in Gissar. For the ticket to the next round of the tournament fight lead five women's junior teams - Tajikistan, Thailand, Iran, Singapore and Northern Mariana Islands.

In the first round of the qualifying round the women's junior team of Tajikistan, headed by head coach Tojiddin Nabotov, lost to the team of Singapore - 1:4. The score in the game was opened by our football players. At the 12th minute, Amina Sobirova scored. However, until the break, the Singapore team not only equalized the score, but also sent four unanswered goals to the hosts of the qualifying tournament. Hat-trick at his own expense was recorded by Putri Nur Sialisa, and another ball in the asset Danelle Tan Lee Ern.

In another meeting of this group, Iranian footballers won a major victory over the Northern Mariana Islands team with a score of 12:0.

Games of the second round will be held on Monday, September 17. At 16:00 hours on the field of the Central Stadium Gissar there will be teams of Singapore and Thailand, and at 19:00 clock a match between the teams of Tajikistan and the Northern Mariana Islands.

According to the rules of the tournament, the winners of the six groups and the two best teams that took the second place in the first qualifying tournament will compete in the next stage of the Asian-2019 championship, which will be held from February 23 to March 3.

Three best teams of the last Asian championship - the DPRK, South Korea and Japan - received direct tickets to the final part of the tournament, which next year will be held in Thailand.