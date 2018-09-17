In Tajikistan, the physiological norms of consumption of basic foodstuffs per person were determined.

The government of the republic, by its resolution, which was signed by the President on August 31, and today is published on the centralized legal information bank of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Tajikistan, instructs to approve the recommended norms of consumption of basic food products per capita to the relevant departments - Ministry of Labor, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Economic Development.

The main food products of the Tajiks include bread and bakery products, cereals, legumes, meat, fish, milk and dairy products, eggs, butter (vegetable, fats), sugar, vegetables and melons, potatoes and tea.

So, in accordance with recommended dietary norms, one person per day should consume 404 grams of bread, 111 grams of meat, 25 grams of fish, 316 grams of milk and dairy products, as well as half egg.

In Tajikistan every third person is malnourished?

Earlier, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported that in Tajikistan in 2014-2016, 30.1 percent of the population or 2.6 million people were undernourished.

The FAO report “on the state of food security and nutrition in Europe and Central Asia” stated that while per capita GDP among the countries of the ECA region is the lowest in Tajikistan: in 2015 it was only $ 933.

FAO analysts noted that the highest level of malnutrition in ECA countries is registered in Tajikistan.

Concern was also expressed about the prevalence of malnutrition in Moldova (8.5 per cent), Georgia (7 %), Kyrgyzstan (6.4 %), Uzbekistan (6.3 %), Serbia (5.6 p%) and Turkmenistan (5.5 %).