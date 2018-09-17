OSCE Office in Tajikistan today handed over technical television equipment to the Tajik Media Academy.

The transfer ceremony took place with the participation of the Head of the OSCE Office Tuula Yrjölä, the Chairman of the Media Academy Zinatullo Ismailzoda, the First Deputy of the Broadcasting Committee Mahmadsharif Boboshohzoda.

The OSCE handed over to the Academy of Media video cameras, mixers, a camera, color printers, a computer, a projector, tables and chairs.

The equipment will help the Media Academy provide high-quality education to TV journalists, and their work to raise awareness of existing problems will improve, the OSCE Ambassador believes..

"Society will develop when the population is aware, and has free access to information, can express their opinion and offer their ideas ", - Tuula Yrjölä said.

«Despite the fact that new media, including social networks, are developing rapidly, they only complement traditional media, and do not replace them completely. They act as a kind of challenge for the traditional media. It must be recognized that all media must protect democracy, peace and stability», - OSCE ambassador said.