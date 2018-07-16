The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) provides office equipment to the Food Security Committee of the Republic of Tajikistan, in an effort to strengthen national capacities contributing to the assessment of food safety related risks, according to the European Union (EU) Delegation to Tajikistan.

The transfer is part of a project titled “Strengthen Institutions and Capacity of the Ministry of Agriculture and State Veterinary Inspection Service for Policy Formulation. Funding has been provided through the European Union’s Rural Development Programme 1 with the budget of EUR 5 million.

Computers will mainly be used for modernized, random sample-based disease control surveillance systems. Items include fifteen sets of modern desktop computers, five printers, switch, cable and casing for installation of a network.

The handover ceremony that took place on July 13 was attended by the FAO Representative in the Republic of Tajikistan Oleg Guchgeldiyev and representatives of the Food Security Committee Tajikistan.

“The strengthening national food safety system is one of the key priorities of the government of the Republic of Tajikistan. Together with the support of partners we strive to gain better results to achieve intended goals. I would like to express my gratitude to the UN FAO in Dushanbe for providing this technical support to the Food Security Committee, which will impact to improving better quality of provision of services related to the food safety,” said Orom Ziyoev, representative of the Committee.

“Activities undertaken by FAO with the support of the European Union and in partnership with the government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Food Security Committee, will strengthen food safety in general, and protection of consumers’ health in the country. Through capacity building in the ministries, departments and agencies, they aim to improve the quality of governance and ensure good coordination and information sharing among all interested parties,” said FAO Representative Oleg Guchgeldiyev.