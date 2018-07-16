More than 180 were wounded in suicide bombing at the election rally in Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province; photo/AFP

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has expressed condolences to the people of Pakistan over the terrorist attack that left scores dead and wounded at election rally in Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province.

In his message of condolences sent to Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain, Rahmon, in particular, noted that he was shocked to hear news about the election rally bombing that left at least 128 people dead.

Rahmon noted that Tajikistan strongly condemned such barbarian actions and once again reiterated the necessity of carrying out relentless fight against all manifestations of terrorism and extremism at all levels.

On behalf of himself and the whole people of Tajikistan, President Rahmon expressed deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

A suicide bomber blew himself up in the midst of an election rally of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s candidate Siraj Raisani in Mastung. The brother of former chief minister of Balochistan Aslam Raisani, Siraj was brought to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. According to some sources, the bombing killed 149 people and wounded more than 180 others and is the deadliest terrorist attack in Pakistan. Friday’s attack was the latest in a series of bombings targeting campaign events in Pakistan over the last week. The country is set to hold nationwide polls on 25 July. Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) terror group claimed responsibility for the bombing.