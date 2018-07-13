One person was killed on July 13 as a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank truck ran into a building in Varzob district.

According to the press center of the Branch of Innovative Road Solutions (IRS) in Tajikistan, the accident took place in the morning on the 72nd kilometer of the highway connecting Dushanbe and Khujand, the capital of Sughd province. the dirver died on the spot.

Employees of IRS together with employees of the Committee on Emergency Situations (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan reportedly eliminated the consequences of the accident in 40 minutes.

The Branch of Innovative Road Solutions LTD in Tajikistan is an internationally held and managed company.

Innovative Road Solutions LTD was registered in British Virgin Islands in 2009.

Recall, IRS LTD was permitted to operate the toll on the Dushanbe-Chanak highway. A 354-kilometer toll road from Dushanbe to Chanak links Tajikistan’s capital with Uzbekistan through the northern province of Sughd.

The highway was upgraded by Chinese companies and paid for with a $280 million loan from China. The Tajik government decided to permit IRS to operate the toll on the highway in order to repay the loan to China. A toll has been collected for using the highway since April 1, 2010.

To-date, six toll-collection points (plaza) have operated on the Dushanbe-Chanak highway: Varzob; Hushyori; Shahriston, Istaravshan, Dehmoy; and Chorukh.