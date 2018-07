An official exchange rate of the dollar (USD) against the national currency, the somoni (TJS), set by the National Bank of Tajikistan and the market buying rate (the rate at which money dealers buy the dollar) have got equal as Tajik central bank today set the exchange rate of the USD against TJS at 1:9.42, 2.7 percent increase compared to July 11, when the official USD/TJS exchange rate was set at 1:9.1752.

