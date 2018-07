Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali has ordered to take measures against owners of idle enterprises. If the Dushanbe-based idle enterprises do not present feasible plans on resumption of operations, adequate measures will be taken against their owners, according to the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

