Tajikistan’s legislation does not allow the Antimonopoly Agency to regulate prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG). Meanwhile, experts propose to introduce amendments to the country’s legislation so that government could control prices for LNG as this type of fuel is used by the majority of country’s motor vehicles.

