The Turkish Agency for Cooperation and Coordination (TIKA) is continuing to support enhancement of Tajikistan’s health sector. TIKA has financed renovation of the children's infectious disease department of the central hospital in the city of Tursunzoda. It has also provided equipment to this department of Tursunzade was renovated and equipped with medical equipment.

According to the TIKA Program Coordination Office in Tajikistan, major repairs were carried out on the third floor of the Tursunzoda and it was provided with medical equipment at the request of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Republic of Tajikistan. The children's infectious disease department reportedly receives more than 3,000 patients annually.

As a result of the project carried out by TIKA, the third floor, which was not used due to lack of necessary conditions, was put into operation, the hospital's potential was increased and a children's infectious disease department was provided with 33 beds. Besides the patient rooms, this department also has an intensive care unit, a first aid room, rooms for doctors and nurses. Materials of the highest quality were used for repairing the hospital, most of the equipment was brought from Turkey.

The opening ceremony of this department is scheduled for July 10, 2018 with the participation of the Minister of Health and Social Protection of Tajikistan Mr. Nasim Olimzoda, the Ambassador of Turkey to the Republic of Tajikistan, Mr. Ali Rifat Koksal, and the Vice-President of TIKA, Mr. Mehmet Surrey Er.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) is a government department of the Prime Ministry of Turkey. TİKA is responsible for organization of the bulk of Turkey's official development assistance to developing countries, with a particular focus on Turkic countries and communities. TIKA now has program coordination offices in 54 countries around the world.