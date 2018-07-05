Two persons have been injured in a blast at the gas refueling station located in Kyrgyz territory near Tajik border. The gas refueling station has been destroyed by fire completely.

The gas refueling station belonging to Kyrgyz national was located near the village of Jashyk in Kyrgyzstan’s Leilek district, not far from Tajik border opposite the Khistevarz jamoat in Bobojon-Ghafourov district, Sughd province.

A source at the Bobojon-Ghafourov district administration says the fire broke out at the gas refueling station yesterday at 20:31 pm. The fire was reportedly caused by explosion in the natural liquefied gas (NLG) tank truck.

“The fire destroyed the gas refueling and buildings adjoining the refueling station completely. One Kyrgyz and three Tajik fire-engines were involved in extinguishing the fire,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Turmush news agency (Kyrgyzstan) reports that two persons, including the NLG tank truck driver and Tajik national, were injured. The Tajik national was taken to the hospital in Bobojon-Ghafourov district and the driver was taken to the Kulundin Medical Center.