Roudaki Avenue is expected to be fully open for traffic after the completion of repair works on August 1, according to the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

“The major repairs to the main street of the Tajik capital began on June 27 and repair works at the Roudaki Avenue section from the Tajik Agricultural University to the Tajik Pedagogical University will be completed by Saturday,” a source at the Dushanbe mayor’s office told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the repair works will further be carried out at the separate sections of Roudaki Avenue to Ayni Avenue and from Ayni Avenue to the turn to Dushanbe airport.

During the repair works at Roudaki and Ayni avenues and Ahmadi Donish Street, trolleybus traffic along these streets will be suspended.