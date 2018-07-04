Two folk crafts exhibition kicked off in Dushanbe yesterday. One of them is being held at Dushanbe Mall and the other one is being held at the Exposition Hall of Tajik Railways (Tajikistan's national railway company).

Craftspeople from all regions of the country are participating in the exhibitions. They have put on display their works (knives, silver wares, ceramic wares, national clothes and shoes, headdresses) at the fairs that will run through August 2.

The exhibitions are organized by the Tourism Development Committee under the Government of Tajikistan in the framework of the Year of Development of Tourism and Folk Crafts.