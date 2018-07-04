3D cinema “Navrouz” yesterday hosted a film festival about the life of people with disabilities, “Equal View.”

The event was organized within the framework of the project “Empowerment and Parents Leadership towards Inclusive Society for Children with Disabilities” with the financial support of the European Union.

One of the not declared indicators of the development and civilization of society is the attitude towards people with disabilities. According to the European Union Delegation to Tajikistan, the aim of the film festival “Equal View” is to draw public attention to the problems faced by people with disabilities in everyday life, to show the rich potential of such people, the diversity of their interests and opportunities.

The program of the film festival scheduled to show films and social videos that inform the community about the lives of people with disabilities and their difficulties and successes.

The main objective of the partner project “Empowerment and Parents Leadership towards Inclusive Society for Children with Disabilities” is to increase respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms of children with disabilities in Tajikistan and build an inclusive and equal society in accordance with the UN Convention on Human Rights persons with disabilities, as well as work to promote and protect the rights of children with disabilities (CwD).

Representatives of ministries and departments, mass media, donor organizations and other interested persons were invited to the film festival.

The project “Empowerment and Parents Leadership towards Inclusive Society for Children with Disabilities” is funded by the European Union and will be implemented by ICCO Cooperation in partnership with the Public Fund “Fair Sustainable Development Solutions” (Kyrgyzstan), the Association of Parents of Disabled Children (ADDC) and the PF Parents of Children with Development Problems (PCPD) (Tajikistan).

The FSDS is an organization working in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the issues of disability, migration, social entrepreneurship and rural development.

The APDC is an organization that has been working on the problem of children's disability for 10 years, providing support for more than 2,800 families of children with disabilities.

The PCPD is a regional public organization based in Khujand with the main goal of raising awareness of parents of CWD on legal, social, economic, political issues related to CWD and protecting the rights of their children at the local and national levels.