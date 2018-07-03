The penal session “Women for Global Security and Sustainable Development,” presided over by Valentina Matviyenko will be the central event of the Forum; photo/Business & Women

The Second Eurasian Women’s Forum is expected to take place in St. Petersburg in September this year. The event is organized by Russia’s upper house (Federation Council of parliament (Federal Assembly) and the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) under support of the Roscongress Foundation.

The Second Eurasian Women’s Forum will take place in Tauride Palace in St. Petersburg from September 20–21, 2018.

According to IPA CIS, more than 1,500 participants will take part in the Forum: female parliamentarians, representatives of executive authorities, international organizations, business and scientific communities, public organizations, charity projects managers, female leaders of the international women’s movement from more than 100 countries.

The program of the Second Eurasian Women’s Forum, maintaining continuity with the First Forum, aligns with the current international agenda and with the provisions of the UN General Assembly Declaration ‘Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’.

The Forum program reportedly includes more than 40 events, including business sessions, panel discussions, business dialogues, thematic business breakfasts, expert and strategic sessions.

The penal session “Women for Global Security and Sustainable Development,” presided over by the Federation Council chairperson, Valentina Matviyenko, will be the central event of the Forum.

Besides, special sessions of UNESCO, UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization), the World Bank, BRICS Women's Business Club, Women20 (W20 -- an official G20 engagement group forming a transnational network of women’s organizations, female entrepreneurs associations and think tanks) as well as presentation of the World Health Organization (WHO) report will be held.

Meetings of representatives of business communities of Russia, France, Germany, India and China will take place on the sidelines of the Forum. An exhibition of projects of female exporters entitled “Made in Russia: Export by Female Hands” will also take place on the sidelines of the Forum.

The Eurasian Women’s Forum is the largest expert platform for discussing the role of women in modern society. The Forum aims to consolidate and develop cooperation between female leaders in finding solutions to pressing issues and enhancing the atmosphere of trust and mutual understanding in the world based on universal values of humanism, rights and dignity.

The Forum aims to promote the dialogue, integration and the development of international cooperation in general. The main topic of the upcoming event is Women for Global Security and Sustainable Development.