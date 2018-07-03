Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali has signed a decree on convocation of the next, fifteenth, session of the Dushanbe legislature (Majlis) on July 11, according to the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

Issues related to further development of the city’s economy, entrepreneurship, creation of new jobs and implementation of culture projects have been tabled to the session’s agenda.

Dushanbe mayor asked members of the Dushanbe legislature to hold meetings with their voters so that their proposals would also be tabled to the session’s agenda, an official source at the Dushanbe mayor’s office told Asia-Plus in an interview.