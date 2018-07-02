The Tajik Society has been set up in Malaysia. The Tajik Society in Malaysia has been established at the initiative of a group of Tajik nationals working and studying in Malaysia in collaboration with the Tajik Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

The events dedicated to the 21st anniversary of peace accord ending the civil war in Tajikistan reportedly took place in Tajik diplomatic mission in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday.

According to the Tajik Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Muzaffar Muhammadi noted that the establishment of the Tajik Society in Malaysia during the days of celebrations of the National Unity was an exponent of unity and togetherness of the Tajik people not only in the country but also abroad.

The activity of the Tajik Society in Malaysia will aim to promote Tajikistan’s prestige in the host country, Ambassador Muhammadi noted.

Tajikistan and Malaysia have been enjoying warm diplomatic relations and are willing to make constructive efforts towards progress.

Relations between the two countries were established on March 11, 1992. In 2014, the President of Tajikistan Emomalii Rahmon together with his wife made an official visit to Malaysia at the invitation of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah.

According to some sources, there are more than 200 Tajiks who pursue their study and undergo training at Malaysian universities and educational institutions. Tajikistan's Ministry of Education and Science has reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian Limkokwing University of Creative Technology to establish a LUCT branch in Tajikistan.