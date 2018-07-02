The plane of Tajik Air (Tajikistan’s national air carrier) that was flying from Moscow to the Tajik northern city of Khujand (Tajikistan) was forced to return to the Domodedovo airport in Moscow, Russian news agency TASS reports, citing a source in the Russian emergency services.

“There was a decompression onboard the aircraft. The plane ran out of fuel and landed at Domodedovo airport,” the source told TASS, noting that there were 141 passengers onboard.

Earlier, a source in emergency services told TASS that the commander of the aircraft decided to make an emergency landing because of some technical problems onboard but did not specify them.

Boeing 737-300 of Tajik Air reportedly took off at 01:03 am Moscow time, U-turned in the Ryazan region and flew back to Moscow. After that it began circling over the southeast of the Moscow region, gradually shifting to the north.

TASS says that on Flightradar24.com’s map the plane was marked in red that means that emergency situation was announced on the plane.