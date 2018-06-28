The issues of bilateral cooperation of Tajikistan and Japan and expansion of investment contributions to the new directions were discussed in the friendly atmosphere between the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and JICA President, Mr. Shinichi KITAOKA at Istaravshan city, sys press release issued by JICA Tajikistan Office on June 26.

President Emomali Rahmon expressed satisfaction over the level of bilateral cooperation in various spheres, implemented of investment projects on water supply, maternal and child health, agriculture, improvement of road infrastructure, aviation, energy and state border management as well as assistance to the capacity building of civil servants.

President of the Republic of Tajikistan also stressed that Tajikistan highly evaluates JICA’s assistance to the development of country and hopes that JICA continues its contribution to NDS of the Republic of Tajikistan up to 2030. In addition, it was pointed out that Tajikistan wishes JICA to contribute in 5 prioritized areas, such as Transport & Logistic Infrastructure and Road maintenance, Energy, Drinking Water Supply, Job Creation and Human Resource Development.

JICA President mentioned that following the visit of Prime-Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe to Tajikistan in 2015 and the arrival of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Tajikistan, Mr. Hajime KITAOKA, the visit of JICA President means the token and evidence of strengthening the relationship between Japan and Tajikistan. Twenty years have passed since the death of Prof. Yutaka AKINO, who was at the time working in Tajikistan for United Nations Tajikistan Office of Peacebuilding (UNOTP) to observe the implementation of ceasing the Tajik Civil War, was also old friend of Mr. Kitaoka, JICA President. Mr. Kitaoka mentioned that is why he was very honored and pleased to visit Tajikistan.

At the end, both parties commented their hope that the cooperation and collaboration will deepen and develop more in the future.

JICA began its technical cooperation with Tajikistan in 1993 by inviting Tajik officials to gain knowledge and experience on governance and macroeconomics development. As of January 2018, a total number of participants to JICA’s Knowledge Co-Creation Programs, formerly called the Training Programs, has exceeded 2100 people. JICA Office was established in 2006 in Tajikistan and since then various Grant Financial Assistance and Technical Cooperation projects have been implemented more dynamically, aiming at improving living standard of Tajik people for the sectors such as agriculture and rural development, water supply, health, transport, energy, capacity building as well as SME promotion. JICA’s cumulative investment portfolio in Tajikistan in all sectors comprises 34 projects amounting to more than 345 mln USD (82 mln USD for Technical Cooperation and 263 mln USD for Grant Assistance), including 12 on-going projects.