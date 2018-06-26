The new cargo terminal built at Dushanbe International Airport (DIA) with assistance from Japan’s Government can handle up to 12,000 tons of cargo per year, which is more than 4 times more compared to existing volume.

Visiting President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Mr. Shinichi Kitaoka, had a meeting with Tajik Prime Minister, Mr. Qohir Rasoulzoda, here on June 25 to discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation between two countries, according to JICA Tajikistan office.

Tajik Prime Minister appreciated JICA President’s contribution to the development of Tajikistan’s economy and noted that the relationship between the two countries has deepened after official visit of Prime Minister of Japan Mr. Shinzo Abe to Tajikistan in 2015.

Along with “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue, Inter-Governmental Committee is recently started its work and thus the deeper relationship of both countries is expected to be developed.

After the meeting, Mr. Rasoulzoda and Mr. Kitaoka attended the handover ceremony of the “Project for Improvement of Dushanbe International Airport” that was funded by the Government of Japan through JICA’s Grant Aid with amount of 2,270 million Japanese Yen (equivalent to 20.8 million USD).

The purpose of the Project is to promote economic and trade development by upgrading aircraft departure/landing safety and efficiency, as well as air cargo handling efficiency at Dushanbe International Airport (DIA). Within the framework of the Project, the Instrument Landing System and the Precision Approach Lighting System and other specific equipment which secure the safety of air flights handed over to Dushanbe International Airport last March.

In addition to the above, the new cargo terminal at Dushanbe International Airport was designed and constructed using the modern technologies and became the biggest in the region. The total construction area of the cargo terminal is 3986 m2, of which the cargo compartment occupies 2404 m2 and the remaining 1582 m2 are designated for a two-story office spaces. Modern equipment for smooth operation of cargo terminal such as Refrigeration System, which enables to keep agro products fresh and scanning equipment “RAPISCAN” for fast, accurate and efficient cargo inspection were installed. The new cargo terminal at DIA can handle up to 12,000 tons of cargo per year, which is more than 4 times more compared to existing volume.

In his opening speech, the President of JICA noted that the newly constructed cargo terminal will boost the economic and trade development of the country by improving the efficiency and safety of the departure and landing of aircraft, as well as the handling of air cargo. This project will contribute to achieving the strategic goal of the National Development Strategy of Tajikistan up to 2030 to develop transport infrastructure and turn the country into a transit and logistic hub as Tajikistan is landlocked country.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Qohir Rasoulzoda expressed his gratitude to JICA for construction of the new modern Cargo Terminal at Dushanbe International Airport and for other contributions in various sectors. He stated that Tajikistan-Japan cooperation is one of the top priorities for the Government of Tajikistan. Thus, the Government of Tajikistan pays big attention to JICA’s activities in Tajikistan and hope that JICA continue its cooperation efforts in future.

This is the first time for the President JICA, Mr. Shinichi Kitaoka to visit Tajikistan from June 24, 2018 till June 27, 2018. It is expected that during his visit he will meet with Senior Officials of the Government of Tajikistan to discuss issues of current state and perspectives for further close cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

JICA began its technical cooperation with Tajikistan in 1993 by inviting Tajik officials to gain knowledge and experience on governance and macroeconomics development. As of January 2018, a total number of participants to JICA’s Knowledge Co-Creation Programs, formerly called the Training Programs, has exceeded 2100 people. JICA Office was established in 2006 in Tajikistan and since then various Grant Financial Assistance and Technical Cooperation projects have been implemented more dynamically, aiming at improving living standard of Tajik people for the sectors such as agriculture and rural development, water supply, health, transport, energy, capacity building as well as SME promotion. JICA’s cumulative investment portfolio in Tajikistan in all sectors comprises 34 projects amounting to more than 345 million USD (82 million USD for Technical Cooperation and 263 million USD for Grant Assistance), including 12 on-going projects.