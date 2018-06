President Emomali Rahmon yesterday morning started a working trip to the northern province of Sughd and Ayni district was the first leg of his working visit to northern Tajikistan. In Ayni district, Rahmon laid a cornerstone for a gold ore processing plant of the Closed Join-Stock Company (CJSC) TALCO Gold, which is expected to produce 1.5 tons of gold and 16 tons of antimony in 2020.

