International experts on climate change René Schieritz and Courtney Hill on June 22 conducted a Validation Workshop on integrated landscape approach to increasing climate resilience of rural communities in Tajikistan. Government institutions, international agencies and civil society organizations took part at the workshop.

According to UNDP’s Country Office in Tajikistan, participants were introduced to the comprehensive insights about the Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA) in Tajikistan, methods of reducing the exposure of vulnerable communities to climate hazards, and increasing the resilience of communities and ecosystems to the impacts of climate hazards.

Representatives of state institutions, civil society, and international organizations reportedly shared their vision on EbA interventions and Integrated catchment management in the region. Issues of strengthening interagency coordination and institutional arrangements for adaptation planning and project implementation along with capacity strengthening of sectoral ministries were also discussed at the workshop.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection, Zarrina Nazarzoda, highlighted the importance of climate change adaptation measures in the development process of Tajikistan, where all national and international stakeholders should assist the country to address climate vulnerabilities and increase communities’ resilience.

The workshop was organized under the Disaster Risk Management Project “Facilitating Climate Resilience in Tajikistan” funded by the Russian Federation – UNDP Trust Fund for Development.