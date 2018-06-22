International Discussion Club “Voice of Youth” has opened in Dushanbe. The first session of the Club has taken place at the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Dushanbe.

Leading experts in public diplomacy from Russia, namely Radik Murzagaleyev, the head of the Ufa-based Center for Geopolitical Studies “Berlek-Yedinstvo” (Unity) and Yuri Arshinov, the head of the Analytical Department of the Saratov-based Information and Analytical as well as Viktor Katochkov and Irina Okolnishnikova, the senior representatives of the “Eurasian Commonwealth” Foundation for Social and Economic Development Center, which was the main organizer of the event, have participated in the session.

The President of the “Eurasian Commonwealth” Foundation for Social and Economic Development Center, Viktor Katochkov, congratulated the session participants on the establishment of the Club and called on all youth leaders to closely collaborate with each other.

The session ended with an international business game “Youth Style: Progress; Innovation, Creativity” and debate-tour “Youth of Tajikistan as the Pillar of National Prosperity and Eurasian Integrity.”

The project is being implemented under support of the Russian president’s grant for development of civil society.

Recall, an international roundtable entitled “Youth Diplomacy of Russia and Tajikistan: Education, History and Culture” took place in Dushanbe on February 21. The discussion was organized by the Tajik Technical University and the “Eurasian Commonwealth” Foundation for Social and Economic Development.

Participants in the discussion agreed that creating conditions for creative development and quality education for young people was a full-fledged direction of social policy and an important state priority not only for Russia and Tajikistan but also for all the developed countries of the world. They noted that by efforts of youth diplomacy, many challenges could be addressed and mutual understanding between the peoples of Russia and Tajikistan could be strengthened. However, youth diplomacy should be organized systematically; its tasks require comprehensive analysis and identification of the mechanisms for a possible solution.