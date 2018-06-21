Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain yesterday held talks here with Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament) Speaker Shukurjon Zuhurov and Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda.

Shukurjon Zuhurov expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan, Muhammadato Sultonov, a spokesman for the Majlisi Namoyandagon, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, Tajik parliament speaker also expressed his opinion about inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and stressed that it is at the right stage.

Pakistan President, for his part, highly commended the international high-level water conference that took part in Dushanbe and global water initiatives of Tajikistan, Sultonov said.

Pakistan President’s meeting with Tajik PM Qohir Rasoulzoda reportedly focused on issues related to economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan. Both sides expressed interest in further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media reports say that talking to Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda and Speaker of the Lower House Shukurjon Zuhurov in Dushanbe, President Mamnoon Hussain has emphasized the need to enhance cooperation in investment, trade, oil, gas, agricultural research and food processing sectors between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Along with talks with high-ranking Tajik state officials, main reason for the visit of Mamnoon Hussain was to participate in the international conference on water.