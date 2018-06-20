A two-day high-level international conference on the International Decade for Action, “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028” started in Dushanbe on 20 June 2018. The Conference is organized by the government of the Republic of Tajikistan in co-operation with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, United Nations Water and in partnership with the OSCE and other international organizations.

The OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe notes that the OSCE has been a long-term partner to Tajikistan’s government in promoting sustainable management of water resources with the aim of enhancing security, prosperity and the protection of the environment.

On the second day of the conference the OSCE together with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe will be leading discussions relating to the Action Panel on Transboundary Cooperation and Water Diplomacy.

Ambassador Vuk Žugić, Coordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities, notes that water is a strategic resource and an essential element of national and regional security. According to him, water scarcity, lack of access to water, pollution and water related natural disasters like floods can threaten socio-economic development and political stability. “They can also become potential triggers for tensions and conflicts,” Ambassador Žugić said, noting that climate change puts additional stress on water resources.

“At the same time, water can also be a source of cooperation,” said Ambassador Žugić. “And this requires the OSCE investing its efforts in promoting effective water diplomacy! Water connects countries sharing water resources. Jointly managing water can lead to improved relations among countries, and enhance security, prosperity and the protection of the environment.”