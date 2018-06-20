President Emomali Rahmon held bilateral talks with his Pakistani counterpart Mamnoon Hussain here on June 19.

The two sides discussed state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Expressing satisfaction with the level of political and economic cooperation between their countries, Emomali Rahmon and Mamnoon Hussain reportedly discussed opportunities to take bilateral trade between their countries to 500 million U.S. dollars.

They, in particular, discussed the issues of joint use of Tajikistan’s rich water and power resources and implementation of regional energy projects, including CASA 1000 Project, the Tajik president’s official website says.

They reportedly outlined sectors like mining (processing of precious stones and metals), industry (aluminum production), light and food industries, agriculture, and pharmaceutics as areas that could drive the bilateral trade between the two countries.

The talks resulted in the signing of a joint communiqué by the presidents. Besides, the Accounts Chamber of Tajikistan and the General Audit Directorate of Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the sphere of audit in the public sector and the Committee for TV and Radio-broadcasting of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage of Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the information sphere, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Meanwhile, Radio Pakistan notes that Pakistan Tajikistan have agreed to increase bilateral trade, restore aerial service and complete CASA-1000 project at the earliest.

Addressing a news conference along with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon after one on one meeting, President Mamnoon Hussain said the two countries have decided to restore air links afresh to promote connectivity.

He expressed hope that Tajikistan will soon join quadrilateral agreement on traffic and transit, which will provide Tajikistan legal right to have access to Pakistan's ports through land routes.

The President said both the countries also reiterated to continue working together to get rid of terrorism.

He said section will be set up at Pakistan's embassy in Tajikistan to enhance cooperation in defense sectors, and all out cooperation will be extended to strengthen armed forces of Tajikistan.

President Mamnoon Hussain said a commercial section will also be established in Pakistan's embassy in Tajikistan to enhance economic cooperation, according to Radio Pakistan.

President Mamnoon Hussain is in Dushanbe to lead Pakistani delegation at high level two-day conference on the "International Decade for Action, Water for Sustainable Development" beginning in Dushanbe from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The conference, hosted by Tajikistan in cooperation with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and other partners, focuses on sustainable development and integrated management of water resources for the achievement of social, economic and environmental objectives.