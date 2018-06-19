Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain arrived in Dushanbe yesterday evening on an official visit.

An official source at the Government of Tajikistan says Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda, warmly received President Mamnoon Hussain upon arrival at Dushanbe International Airport.

Pakistani media reports say Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan and senior Pakistan’s Embassy officials were also present on the occasion.

The deputy prime minister of Tajikistan also made a brief call on the president at the airport during which the two sides exchanged views on the matters of bilateral interest, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Today, President Mamnoon Hussain will hold talks with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon as well as Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda and Majlisi Namoyandagon (Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament) Speaker Shukurjon Zuhurov.

Daily Pakistan says Hussain and Rahmon are expected to discuss bilateral ties between the two countries along with ways to further strengthen and diversify the relationship between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Tariq Iqbal Soomro told APP that the current volume of annual bilateral trade between the two countries stood at around US $ 42 million (FY 2016-17) and did not commensurate with the strong political ties, the two leaders will discuss ways and means to boost bilateral trade level up to US $ 500 [million].

Pakistan’s major exports to Tajikistan were sugar, dairy products, fruit and vegetables, rice, textile products, and minerals, whereas Pakistan imported cotton fiber, fruit, vegetables and unprocessed hides.

Ambassador Soomro hoped that the visit of President Mamnoon Hussain, on the invitation of Tajik President, will further strengthen the already existing close and friendly relations between the two brotherly nations.

Pakistan President will also attend International Decade for Action ‘Water for Sustainable Development’ 2018-2028 conference, which will kick off in Dushanbe on June 20.

The conference is being hosted by Tajikistan in cooperation with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) will focus on sustainable development and integrated management of water resources for the achievement of social, economic and environmental objectives.