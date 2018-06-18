The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) terror group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed at least 36 people and wounded 65 others in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar.

Citing Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman, Afghan media reports say the attack happened Saturday in Rodat district, some 25 kilometers from Jalalabad.

According to him, the attack targeted “a gathering of Afghan forces” in Nangarhar.

Civilians, security forces and Taliban members were among the casualties as people celebrated the second day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The attack came as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the government's extension of a ceasefire with the Taliban, without giving a timeframe.

In a televised address to the nation, Ghani on June 16 called for the Taliban to also extend the truce, which was due to expire on Sunday after both sides agreed to halt hostilities for Eid.

Ghani also said that in the spirit of Eid and the ceasefire, the attorney general's office had released 46 Taliban prisoners.

The Taliban had announced a ceasefire for the first three days of Eid, which started on Friday, promising not to attack Afghan security forces for the first time since the 2001 US invasion.

According to Khaama Press, the Taliban group leadership has ordered the fighters of the group to refrain from movements in the areas under the control of government and major cities after a deadly explosion ripped through a gathering of Taliban, civilians, and security forces in Nangarhar late on Saturday.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid in a statement said the decision has been taken in a bid to prevent civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, Pajhwok Afghan News reports that fifteen people were killed and 45 others injured in a blast in front of Governor House after a gather marking the Government-Taliban ceasefire in eastern Nangarhar province, on Sunday.

The gathering was reportedly attended by high ranking government officials and some Taliban leaders.

A large number of people attended the gathering, some left the site and some were leaving the area when the blast happened at around 3:00pm, according to Pajhwok Afghan News.