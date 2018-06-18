Hailstones as big as quail eggs reportedly fell in some areas

Severe hail and torrential rain have hit the northern district of Isfara. No inured has been reported.

“Severe hail and torrential rain hit Isfara in the early morning of June 15,” Iqbol Teshayev, a spokesman for the Isfara mayor’s office, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the most hit areas were Lakkon, Navgilem, Kulkand, Chilgazi and Khonaobod jamoats as well as the 13th, 14th and Somoniyon neighborhood units of the city of Isfara.

Hailstones as big as quail eggs reportedly fell in some areas. Torrential rain caused mudflows that damaged road infrastructure and agricultural fields, Teshayev said. No injured was reported, according to him.

A special commission has been set up to assess the actual damage caused by the disaster to the city’s economy.