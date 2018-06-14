The Turkish International Cooperation Agency (TİKA) supports construction of the Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities in Dushanbe. The Center will be constructed at the National Medical Center “Shifobakhsh” (Qatiyai Bolo).

A protocol on this project was signed here on June 11 by Mr. Nasim Olimzoda, the Minister of Health and Social Protection of Tajikistan and Mr. Tarik Mete, TİKA Program Coordinator in Tajikistan.

According to the TİKA Program Coordination Office in Dushanbe, the project will be implemented in two stages.

The first stage reportedly includes the construction of one-story building with a total space of 280 square meters and the second stage of the project includes purchase of medical equipment necessary for rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

The construction of the Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Disabilities is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) is a government department of the Prime Ministry of Turkey. TİKA is responsible for organization of the bulk of Turkey's official development assistance to developing countries, with a particular focus on Turkic countries and communities.