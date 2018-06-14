The President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain and the Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will pay official visits to Tajikistan this month.

Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain will arrive in Dushanbe on June 19 and Afghanistan CEO Dr. Abdullah will arrive in Dushanbe on June 20, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

Issues related to implementation of the Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000) will be discussed at meetings of Pakistan President and Afghanistan CEO with high-ranking Tajik state officials.

The sides are also expected to exchange views on problems of providing regional security, jointly combating terrorism, extremism drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, etc.

While in Dushanbe, Mr. Mamnoon Hussain and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will also participate in the High-Level International Conference on International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028” that will take place in the Tajik capital from June 20-22.

The main objectives of the Conference are to raise awareness about the effective implementation of the SDG6 and other water-related goals and to discuss the way forward with implementation of activities of the Water Decade Action Plan, 2018-2028, at the global, regional and country levels.

The Conference will also focus on the ways on how the Member States, relevant UN agencies and other partners, including the private sector, can contribute to the Decade in order to support the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The Conference program will include plenary sessions, a number of thematic and interactive sessions, an exhibition, as well as pre-conference and side-events.