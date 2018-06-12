In Tajikistan, Laylat al-Qadr this year was on the night of Monday, June 11, according to the Shouroi Ulamo (Council of Ulema -- Islamic council that issues fatwas and religious guidance to Islamic religious organizations).

This is the holiest night of the year for Muslims and falls within the fasting month of Ramadan.

Laylat al-Qadr, variously rendered in English as the Night of Decree, Night of Power, Night of Value, Night of Destiny, or Night of Measures, is in Islamic belief the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.

It is one of the nights of the last ten days of Ramadan. Muslims believe that on this night the blessings and mercy of God are abundant, sins are forgiven, supplications are accepted, and that the annual decree is revealed to the angels who also descend to earth, specially the Angel Gabriel, referred to as "the Spirit", to perform every and any errand decreed by God. Islam holds that God Almighty alone answers our supplications and that He alone receives them and forgives humanity and gives them what they ask for and that on this particular night Muslims should actively seek God's forgiveness and engage in various acts of worship.

In Sunni communities all over the world, Laylat al-Qadr is found to be on the last ten nights of Ramadan, mostly in on one of the odd nights (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th) whereby night precedes day. Many traditions insist particularly on the night before the 27th of Ramadan

Shia Muslims similarly believe that Laylat al-Qadr is to be found in the last ten odd nights of Ramadan but mostly on the 19th, 21st or 23rd of Ramadan with 23rd being the most important night. The 19th, according to the Shia belief coincides with the night Ali was attacked in the Mihrab while worshipping in the Great Mosque of Kufa, and died on the 21st of Ramadan.

Muslims celebrate with prayers, readings, recitation, meditation and religious study, saying this is a good night for prayers to be answered, sins to be forgiven and divine blessings to be made.

In fact, they believe worshipping on this night brings more reward than in 1,000 months - which is 83 years or virtually an entire lifetime.

The Qur'an says: “The Night of Power is better than a thousand months. Therein come down the angels and the Spirit by Allah’s permission, on every errand: Peace!... This until the rise of morn!”