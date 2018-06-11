The number of recipients of a presidential scholarship among schools students increased by 110
14:45, имрӯзМуаллиф: Asia-Plus
President Emomali Rahmon with sutends at presidential lyceum in Dushanbe; photo/Ferghana.ru
The number of recipients of a presidential scholarship among schools students has been increased by 110. Meanwhile, the number of recipients of presidential scholarships among students at vocational and technical schools has been reduced by 10.
Шакли пурраи хабар танҳо барои обунашудагон дастрас аст
Аллакай обуна шудед?Вуруд