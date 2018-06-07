The highway connecting Dushanbe and Bokhtar (former Qurghon Teppa) is expected to turn into a high-speed road by 2023.

Currently, the first phase of the Dushanbe-Bokhtar highway rehabilitation project is under way. “The first phase was launched in October last year and it will be finished in October 2020,” the deputy director of the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) at the Ministry of Transport (MoT), Eraj Mirzoyev, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the first phase includes rehabilitation of a 33-kilometer road section from Dushanbe to the Dari Kiik area in Khatlon’s Khuroson district.

The first phase of the project is under way

The second phase of the project, which includes rehabilitation of a 40-kilometer road section from the Chashmasoron area in the Khuroson district to the city of Bokhtar, will start in the second half of this year. The improvement of the 40-kilometer road section from Chashmasoron to Bokhtar reportedly includes road expansion from two to four lanes, construction of new pavements and structures, and provision of well-designed facilities to address existing road safety deficiencies.

Rehabilitation of the Dushanbe-Bokhtar highway

“In parallel, we are carrying out negotiations with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on attraction of investments for implementation of the third phase of the project,” said Mirzoyev. “This phase will include rehabilitation of a 9-kilometer road section from the bridge across the Vakhsh River to the passenger terminal of Bokhtar City.”