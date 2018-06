A working meeting of delegations of Tajik and Kyrgyz border services took place in the Tajik northern city of Buston on June 6. Co-chaired by Tajik border service chief Rajabali Rahmonali and his Kyrgyz counterpart Ularbek Sharsheyev, the meeting reportedly focused on the current situation along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border.

Шакли пурраи хабар танҳо барои обунашудагон дастрас аст Аллакай обуна шудед? Вуруд