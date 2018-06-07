The World Bank forecasts slowdown in economic growth in Tajikistan this year.

The June 2018 Global Economic Prospects, released by the World Bank on June 5, says Tajikistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth will slow from 7.1 percent in 2017 to 6,1 percent this year.

In 2019-2020, GDP growth will slow in Tajikistan to 6.0 percent, according to the World Bank report.

However, the World Bank has upgraded its 2018 growth projections for Tajikistan. The World Bank had previously predicted that Tajikistan’s GDP growth will be at 5.9 percent in 2018.

Meanwhile, the June 2018 Global Economic Prospects notes that despite recent softening, global economic growth will remain robust at 3.1 percent in 2018 before slowing gradually over the next two years, as advanced-economy growth decelerates and the recovery in major commodity-exporting emerging market and developing economies levels off, the World Bank report said.

Activity in advanced economies is expected to grow 2.2 percent in 2018 before easing to a 2 percent rate of expansion next year, as central banks gradually remove monetary stimulus, the June 2018 Global Economic Prospects says. Growth in emerging market and developing economies overall is projected to strengthen to 4.5 percent in 2018, before reaching 4.7 percent in 2019 as the recovery in commodity exporters matures and commodity prices level off following this year’s increase.

Growth in the Europe and Central Asia (ECA)region is projected to moderate to an upwardly revised 3.2 percent in 2018 and edge down to 3.1 percent in 2019 as a modest recovery among commodity exporting economies is only partially offset by a slowdown among commodity importers. Growth in Russia is anticipated to hold steady at a 1.5 percent rate this year and accelerate to 1.8 percent next year as the effects of rising oil prices and monetary policy easing are offset by oil production cuts and uncertainty around economic sanctions.