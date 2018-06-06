Hot weather is coming to Tajikistan. In some areas, temperatures will rise to +40ºC.

In Khatlon province, the weather will be partly cloudy and daytime temperatures will rise in plains to +42ºC.

In Dushanbe, daytime temperatures are expected to rise to +40ºC.

In Sughd province, daytime temperatures are expected to rise in plains to 37ºC. In mountain areas, daytime temperatures will fluctuate from +23ºC to +28ºC.

In the western part of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) daytime temperatures are expected to be from +28ºC to +33ºC. In the eastern part of GBAO, daytime temperatures will fluctuate from +16ºC to +21ºC.

In districts subordinate to the center, daytime temperatures in plains will rise to +38ºC and daytime temperatures in mountain areas are expected to be from +23ºC to +28ºC.