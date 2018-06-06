Damage caused by mudflows to Khatlon province last month has been estimated at 19.540 million somoni (equivalent to more than 2.1 million U.S. dollars), according to the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan.

Four districts in Khatlon province, namely Panj, Farkhor, Jomi and Vakhsh, were damaged by mudflows last month.

Panj district was hit the most by natural disasters in May. Damage caused to the district’s economy by mudflows last month has been estimated 12.2 million somoni, Umeda Yusupova, a spokeswoman for the Committee on Emergency Situations, told Asia-Plus Wednesday afternoon.

Four people were reportedly killed by mudflows in Khatlon province last month: one in Panj district; one in Farkhor district; and two in Vakhsh district.

Mudflows have reportedly destroyed twenty houses in Panj district and six houses in Farkhor district.

Meanwhile, a special commission is currently assessing the actual damage caused by mudflows to Lyakhsh district in Rasht Valley (eastern Tajikistan) on June 5.