Tajik clerics say the exam season will not affect Idi Ramazon or Eid ul-Fitr holiday. The Shuroi Ulamo (Council of Ulema -- an Islamic council that issues fatwas (religious rulings) and religious guidance to Islamic religious organizations) denies rumors that restrictions are imposed on celebration of Eid ul-Fitr as absolutely unfounded.

Some media outlets have released reports that restrictions will be imposed on celebration of Idi Ramazon this year as it coincides with exam season at universities and secondary schools.

These reports do not correspond to the facts, says a statement released by the Council of Ulema.

Eid ul-Fitr is a Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Eid is an Arabic word meaning “festivity”, while Fitr means “to purify”; and so the holiday symbolizes the purification after completing the fasting month, which is after the end of the Islamic month of Ramadan, on the first day of Shawwal.

Eid ul-Fitr lasts for one day of celebrations and is sometimes also known as the “Smaller Eid": as compared to the Eid al-Adha that lasts three days following the Hajj and is casually referred to as the “Greater Eid.”

On this day, Muslims attend the special Eid prayer (salah). An obligatory charity is paid to the poor and the needy before performing the ‘Eid prayer by all those adult Muslims who are required to pay Zakat. Eid prayer is performed in congregation in open areas like fields, squares etc or at mosques.

After the prayers, people visit their relatives, friends and acquaintances. Gifts are frequently given; it is common for children to be given small sums of money by adult relatives or friends. It is also common for children to salam parents and adult relatives; they usually get sweeties or money from the adult relatives or friends.