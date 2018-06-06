Mudflows caused by recent heavy rains have caused damage to several villages in Lyakhsh district (eastern Tajikistan).

According to the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense under the Government of Tajikistan, the mudflows have unsettled 20-25 households in the villages of Yangishahr, Julterak, Surkhob and Qushagba in Lyakhsh.

One minor construction has been damaged completely and five others have been damaged partially. Houses have not been damaged, said Umeda Yusupova, a spokeswoman for the Committee on Emergency Situations.

Fortunately, no human casualties were reported.