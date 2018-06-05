Tajikistan’s nine millionth resident has entered into a new three-room apartment in downtown Dushanbe.

Tajikistan’s nine millionth resident together with her parents entered into a new three-room apartment in downtown Dushanbe on June 4, according to the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

Recall, the nine millionth resident of Tajikistan, who was named Nasiba, came into the world in Dushanbe on May 26. She was born at Dushanbe’s maternity house # 1.

She is the second child in the family of 28-year-old Nazira Mullojonova, who works with the Agency of Labor and Employment of Population, and Firouz Rafiyev, who works as administrator in one of Dushanbe’s supermarkets.

President Emomali Rahmon has congratulated the nine millionth resident of the country and the Dushanbe mayor’s office has donated a three-room fully furnished apartment to Tajikistan’s nine millionth resident.

Recall, Tajikistan’s eight millionth resident was also born in Dushanbe. It was a baby girl who was born at Dushanbe’s maternity house # 3 in the morning of February 5, 2013. She is the first child in the family of 33-year-old Maysara Sharipova and 37-year-old Rahmonali Sharipov.

The Dushanbe mayor’s office donated a two-room apartment to Tajikistan’s eight millionth resident.