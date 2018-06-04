Kyrgyz media reports say Missis World 2018, local resident Saniya Shakirova, was killed in a traffic accident in Issyl-Kul.

Citing the Road Safety Department of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan, 24.kg news agency reports that the traffic accident occurred on Balykchy — Ananyevo — Karakol road on June 2, at approximately 9.30 pm.

The driver reportedly lost control of the car and crashed into an obstacle. As a result, a 31-year-old passenger was taken to Cholpon-Ata hospital, and a 30-year-old Saniya Shakirova died from sustained injuries on the spot. Investigation into the accident is under way

The international beauty contest Miss Universe Beauty was held in Vietnam from March 28 to April 4, 2018. Winners of competitions and festivals from more than 20 countries of the world participated in it. The competition was held under the patronage of the fashion designer Pierre Cardin. The 30-year-old Saniya Shakirova represented Kyrgyzstan. She won the Missis World title.

According to Archyworldys, Shakirova divorced seven years ago and was left alone with three children in her arms. She has been a regular participant of various beauty contests since she was a child, she began to work as a manicurist at the age of 14. When she turned 17, she moved to work in Moscow with her mother. After a hard divorce, Shakirova got a job in the TV presenter’s salon Xenia Borodina.