More than 20 shops have been destroyed by a fire at the Sultoni Kabir market in Dushanbe, according to the Dushanbe mayor’s office.

The fire reportedly broke out on the first floor of the six-story market at 8:30 pm of June 2 and an area of 1,230 square meters that housed more than 20 shops of household appliances was enveloped in flames. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported.

More than 100 special machines and more than 3,000 servicemen of the Firefighting Service of the Interior Ministry were involved in extinguished the fire, a source at the Dushanbe mayor’s office told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The fire was reportedly extinguished at 00:15 am of June 3.

Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali yesterday met with top managers of the Sultoni Kabir market and entrepreneurs who were running shops at that market.

A special investigative commission comprising representatives of the Interior Ministry and the State Committee for National Security has been set up.

The Sultoni Kabir managers were ordered to take urgent measures to provide assistance to entrepreneurs affected by the fire and restore all the destroyed shops within a week, the source added.