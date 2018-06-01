The Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into the corruption incident involving Kulob traffic police officers and Romanian tourists. The fact of bribery has been recorded on video.

Romanian tourist Mihai Sika has become the next victim of Tajik corrupt policemen, this time traffic police officers.

Mihai told his story on social media. According him, he and his friend in July last year traveled by bikes to the Pamirs (Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).

On the way back to Dushanbe they were stopped by traffic police officers on July 28, 2017 at the entrance to Kulob.

One of the traffic officers said that the Romanian tourists had violated the road regulations. At first, he reportedly demanded 500 somoni but then agreed for 200 somoni.

The video appeared on YouTube on May 28 and the Interior Ministry launched the investigation in to the incident in the evening of May 31.