The Asian Development Bank (ADB) intends to provide support for development of Tajikistan’s financial sector. A total amount of planned assistance is 16.5 million U.S. dollars, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) Secretariat.

The issues of development of a potential investment project aimed at supporting development of Tajikistan’s financial sector were reportedly discussed here recently at a meeting of the First Deputy Finance Minister, Jamshed Karimzoda, with visiting ADB mission led by Alexander Julian, Economist, Public Management, Financial Sector, and Trade Division, ADB Central and West Asia Department.

The MoF Secretariat says ADB intends to provide 15 million U.S. dollars for implementation of this project gratuitously.

Besides, the Bank will provide 1.5 million U.S. dollars in technical assistance for development of this project, according to the Secretariat.

The Asian Development Bank is the main international donor of Tajikistan. To date, ADB has approved around $1.6 billion in concessional loans, grants, and technical assistance to the country. ADB and Tajikistan’s development partnership, which began in 1998, has restored and built the country’s new transport and energy infrastructure, supported social development, expanded agricultural production, and improved regional cooperation and trade.