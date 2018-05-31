The Review of Investment Activity of Multilateral Development Banks in Q1 2018, released by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) on May 29, notes that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) accounts for some 82 percent of finance approved by multilateral development banks (MDBs) for Tajikistan investment projects in the first quarter of this year.

In Tajikistan, ADB reportedly accounts for the main volume of investments provided for enhancement of transport sector and transport infrastructure.

The Asian Development Bank provides a $90 million grant as additional financing for the rehabilitation of a 40-kilometer section of the road connecting Dushanbe and Bokhtar (former Qurghon Teppa), according to the report.

Besides, ADB has reportedly approved a $700,000 technical assistance for improvement of maternal and child health in Tajikistan.

The report also notes that the World Bank has approved financing for two projects in Tajikistan: the Zarafshon Irrigation Rehabilitation and Management Improvement Project – 16.57 million U.S. dollars; and the Strengthening Social Safety Net Project – 1.8 million U.S. dollars.

According to the report, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is investing 2 million U.S. dollars to support the expansion of TAJERO, one of Tajikistan’s largest food distribution networks, strengthening its food supply chain and benefiting small and medium enterprises within its network.

The Asian Development Bank is the main international donor of Tajikistan. To date, ADB has approved around $1.6 billion in concessional loans, grants, and technical assistance to the country. ADB and Tajikistan’s development partnership, which began in 1998, has restored and built the country’s new transport and energy infrastructure, supported social development, expanded agricultural production, and improved regional cooperation and trade.