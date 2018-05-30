A 40-year-old resident of the northern city of Guliston (forme Qiaroqqum), Mirzoali Alimov, has got lengthy jail term for repeatedly raping his daughter

The Sughd regional court has sentenced Mirzoali Alimov, who is reportedly native of Khatlon’s Hamadoni district, to twenty-five years in prison.

Alimov will serve his term in a high-security penal colony.

Judge Maftouna Rahatillozoda, who presided over the trial, says the man admitted several offences against his daughter and the first one reportedly took place a year ago.

Alimov was detained in early February this year.