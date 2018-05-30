A 43 year-old resident of Bobojon-Ghafourov district (Sughd province) Zarif Jumayev has got a lengthy jail term for brutally killing his father.

The Sughd regional court sentenced Zarif Jumayev to twenty years in prison on May 29. The sentence followed his conviction on charges of brutal killing (Article 104 (2) of Tajikistan’s Penal Code). Jumayev will serve his term in a high-security penal colony.

A source at the Sughd regional court says the tragedy took place on September 27, 2017. Being in a state of drunkenness, Jumayev reportedly inflicted multiple stab wounds on his father following family quarrel before the very eyes of 14-year-old granddaughter. The old man died on the spot.

Earlier, a court in Khujand, the capital of Sughd province, sentenced local 29-year-reident Ilhom Ghafourov for patricide, He got a jail term of fourteen years. Being in a state of drunkenness, Ghafourov reportedly beat his 60-year-oldfather to death on February 21, 2018.